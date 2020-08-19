IDLC launches e-loan fair for women entrepreneurs with ShopUp

IDLC Managing Director and CEO Arif Khan and ShopUp CEO Afeef Zaman inaugurated the month-long 'IDLC-ShopUp Online Purnota Loan Fair' at a virtual event on Aug 16. Other top officials were also present.

Those running their businesses online for the last one year using ShopUp’s platform will be eligible for the loans at a competitive interest rate, which may be as low as 7 percent for new women entrepreneurs as per the Bangladesh Bank’s Refinance Scheme for eligible applicants.

The loan size will be from Tk 50,000 to Tk 500,000, repayable in three to 12 months.

IDLC said it expects to serve a large number of women entrepreneurs across the country through this initiative towards financial inclusion for e-commerce and f-commerce businesses.

“IDLC has always been supporting women entrepreneurs and their innovative initiatives. I believe our partnership with ShopUp will help women entrepreneurs get business finance faster and easier. We plan to enable many more through our financing with this partnership,” Arif Khan said.

“We have always believed this decade will be about the soaring rise of SMEs in Bangladesh. And it will be made possible through the mass adoption of the internet and technology by the SMEs. Women entrepreneurs are at the forefront of this adoption and have spearheaded the surge of social commerce in Bangladesh. Through this partnership with IDLC, we are excited to extend digital credit to these SMEs and help them flourish in the coming years,” said Afeef Zaman.