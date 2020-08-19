bKash offers cashback on class XI application, registration fees without additional cost
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2020 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 04:47 PM BdST
bKash has offered Tk 3 cashback for students who are paying application and registration fees for college admission through the mobile financial service provider without any additional cost.
There is also a free subscription opportunity for an English learning course from BBC Janala.
The first phase of the online application process will end on Aug 20
The registration fee of the initially selected students can also be paid easily through bKash app after the confirmation of admission.
The education ministry has launched the online integrated admission application system for class eleven to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Students can apply for class eleven with the required information by clicking on the link http://www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd.
A student has to tap on ‘Class Eleven Admission ’from ‘Pay Bill’ option in the main menu of bKash app to pay the application fee.
Name of education board, passing year, roll number and mobile number are needed in the subsequent steps. The transaction will be successful after entering the bKash PIN number. A message and a digital receipt will be delivered and an SMS will also be sent to the user’s bKash number which can be saved for future reference.
Detailed information on payment of fees can be found on the link-https://www.bkash.com/bn/college-admission.
Students selected in the first phase will be able to complete the confirmation by paying the registration fee through bKash without any additional cost from Aug 26 to Aug 30.
The rest of the students will get the opportunity to pay application and registration fees through bKash in the second and third phase also.
- Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds
- Govt explains Biman ticket crisis
- Jute traders to start protests over Tk 2.65bn BJMC dues
- Garment exporters hope for a rebound
- StanChart pioneers Bangladesh’s first blockchain Letter of Credit
- Merchants happy with rawhide prices
- Chinese firms hit by new import hurdles in India
- Flipkart eyes alcohol delivery foray in India
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India
- Millions in India face eviction amid coronavirus recovery push
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- BFIU freezes bank accounts of OC Pradip and 7 others in Sinha killing
- A saving grace: pandemic hits finances but drives sales of savings certificates
- Driver arrested, microbus seized over fatal hit-and-run of mountaineer Reshma in Dhaka
- Di Maria leads PSG past Leipzig to first ever Champions League final
- Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka