bKash offers cashback on class XI application, registration fees without additional cost

There is also a free subscription opportunity for an English learning course from BBC Janala.

bKash said a large number of students were applying for admission in class eleven by paying fees through bKash app from home.

The first phase of the online application process will end on Aug 20

The registration fee of the initially selected students can also be paid easily through bKash app after the confirmation of admission.

The education ministry has launched the online integrated admission application system for class eleven to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students can apply for class eleven with the required information by clicking on the link http://www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd.

A student has to tap on ‘Class Eleven Admission ’from ‘Pay Bill’ option in the main menu of bKash app to pay the application fee.

Name of education board, passing year, roll number and mobile number are needed in the subsequent steps. The transaction will be successful after entering the bKash PIN number. A message and a digital receipt will be delivered and an SMS will also be sent to the user’s bKash number which can be saved for future reference.

Detailed information on payment of fees can be found on the link-https://www.bkash.com/bn/college-admission.

Students selected in the first phase will be able to complete the confirmation by paying the registration fee through bKash without any additional cost from Aug 26 to Aug 30.

The rest of the students will get the opportunity to pay application and registration fees through bKash in the second and third phase also.