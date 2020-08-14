OPPO kicks off Reno4 sales in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2020 03:58 AM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2020 03:58 AM BdST
Smartphone brand OPPO has kicked off its first sale of Reno4, the latest addition to the Reno series in Bangladesh.
To “Meet the Best You” with creative portraits at any moment or imaginative videos, Reno4 is available at Tk 34,990 in two colours – Space Black and Galactic Blue from Thursday.
The smartphone was launched at an online event on Aug 8.
OPPO said in a statement that Reno4 leads the way with exceptional portrait shooting and videography, strengthening its foothold with smartphone imaging technology.
Reno4’s rear camera features a “3 + 1 four-shot matrix” including a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono camera.
The 32MP front camera captures clear selfies.
AI Color Portrait, Night Flare Portrait, 960fps smart slow-motion, Ultra Steady Video 3.0 will offer smooth mobile photography and videography in every condition.
To enable immersive viewing experience and effortlessness while using various features, Reno4 comes with 6.43-inch 2400*1080 FHD+ AMOLED 60Hz display with 90.7% aspect ratio; AON (AI-enhanced smart sensor) and AirControl – gesture control that will enable to use various features without even touching the phone. Smart spying prevention will keep personal information safe.
Reno4 is equipped with Superfast 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology that will charge up 50 percent of its 4,015mAh battery in just 20 minutes.
It allows 1.5 hours of chat time on WhatsApp in Super Power Saving Mode with only 5 percent battery left.
Reno4 runs on ColourOS 7.2 based on Android 10.
Packing powerful Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB RAM, Adreno 618 GPU and 128GB ROM, Reno4 will give “amazing boost” in work or gaming.
The new OPPO Reno4 is now available at all OPPO outlets, renowned smartphone stores and for online purchase as well.
