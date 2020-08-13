Nagad facilitates college admission fee payment

After the launch of the system, students are paying a sum of Tk 150 through Nagad after applying online for the class eleven admission that started on Aug 9.

The payment system has been a huge hit with the students, Nagad said in a statement.

The fees can be easily paid using the Nagad mobile application, USSD or through Nagad entrepreneurs.

Until Wednesday, the colleges have collected fees against a total of 170,364 applications submitted through Nagad wallets while another 28,364 have been completed through entrepreneurs.

The students can also pay Tk 200 registration fees through Nagad. The process will begin on Aug 26 after the application procedure.

At the time of registration or confirmation, admitted students will have to pay Tk 2.5 as service charge.

All the education boards have arranged the students’ class eleven admission programme via online this year.

Students will have to tap the Bill Pay option of the Nagad app for payment and then choose Class Eleven Admission option before entering roll number, name of board, passing year and a mobile number for communication.

After verifying all the information again and tapping the NEXT button, the students need to enter the PIN number of the wallet.

Users will receive a confirmation SMS after the completion of payment successfully.

Through USSD, the customers can get the service by dialling *167# and a menu will appear on the screen from where the Bill Pay option needs to be selected by pressing the menu number five.

In the third step, another new menu will appear and the users have to select the Education option at number six.By selecting Class Eleven Admission in the fourth step, the students are supposed to enter roll number, board name, passing year and a mobile number for further communication.

The amount, Tk 150 fixed by the government, will have to be paid by entering the Nagad PIN number. Users will get confirmation SMS after the procedure is completed.

Users can dial the Nagad hotline 16167 for further communication regarding payment.

The first phase of online application for college admission will continue until Aug 20. The results of the admission in the first phase will be released on Aug 25. Registration will continue from Aug 26 to 30 in the first phase.

Nagad has made the arrangement for the students to stay healthy and safe by complying with the health rules announced by the government during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The entire Nagad family is proud to be a part of the online Class Eleven Admission procedure,” said Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk, Nagad’s managing director.