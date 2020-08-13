Httpool, Facebook’s partner in Bangladesh, sued on charges of dodging Tk 9.3m VAT
Abdur Rahim Harmachi and Zafar Ahmed, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2020 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2020 09:07 PM BdST
A government agency in Bangladesh has sued Httpool, the sales partner of social media giant Facebook in the country, on charges of dodging Tk 9.3 million in Value Added Tax payment.
The VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate started the case at Dhaka South VAT Commissionerate on Thursday, its Director General Moinul Khan told bdnews24.com.
“The organisation’s activities are mysterious. We couldn’t find their office. The person whose name is on the licence says he is no longer involved with it,” Moinul said.
The directorate was checking whether the company was tied to other financial irregularities.
The VAT directorate agents found that Httpool collected Tk 62.2 million from 31 firms through 198 invoices and charged Tk 9.3 million in VAT, Moinul said.
But it has not submitted VAT return though it is mandatory to submit the returns every month. As a result, the government coffer has not received the VAT charged by the firm in this period.
“As the Facebook agent did not use its address properly and submit monthly return, the Tk 9.3 million government money they have now is at risk. We have filed the case considering the risk, violation of rules on submission of monthly return and for not informing the authorities before going nonexistent,” Moinul said.
According to the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, Httpool’s Bangladesh entity is registered under one Hafizur Rahman Khan, son of Mokaddes Khan. The address on the papers is 11th floor, Shah Ali Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.
The company got VAT registration in May. The registration number is 00284883670203.
But agents of the directorate under the National Board of Revenue found during an inspection that no organisation by the name Httpool exists in the address provided on the papers.
The officials visited another place in Banani after being told that the company had changed address, but they failed to find the office again.
It violated rules by changing address without informing the VAT authorities, Moinul said.
- Facebook partner sued on VAT dodge charges
- Gold prices ease after record surge
- College admission fee payment on Nagad
- Retail chains abandon Manhattan
- So who are visiting jewellery stores?
- Amazon makes another foray into video games
- Virus costs RMG workers up to $5.8bn
- Part 2: Legal notice on BRAC EPL
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Bangladesh in no hurry to trial Sinovac's virus vaccine
- Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Last-gasp PSG beat Atalanta to reach Champions League semis
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
- Pandemic-hit economy pushes July revenue well below target
- Cash-strapped Bangladeshis rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
- Bangladesh Environment Minister Shahab Uddin contracts coronavirus