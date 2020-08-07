Shoals of ‘cheap’ hilsa from the sea swarm Dhaka markets

The traders claim the prices of the national fish, hailed as the King of Fish, have dropped due to the supply glut, but freshwater fish have gone costly because of shrinking catches amid floods.

Traders and customers at the kitchen markets in Segunbagicha, Shantinagar, Shahjahanpur, Malibagh, Rampura, and Badda said on Friday that they saw mostly big hilsas over the past week.

“Supply is very good at the wholesale markets. Prices have also dropped,” said Md Shah Alam, a fishmonger at Malibagh.

Each hilsa weighing between 1.5kg and 1.75kg is priced at Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,300 per kg. Hilsas weighing half a kg or lower are each being sold at Tk 500 a kg.

Faridul Islam, a resident of Malibagh, was happy with the size and price of the pair of 1.5kg hilsas he bought for Tk 3,500.

“Such big Hilsas are rare in other times of the year. I had to pay more than Tk 4,000 to buy a pair of big Hilsas earlier,” he said.

Another trader, Saidul Islam of Rampura, also claimed Hilsa prices were lower than before.

“But supply of local (freshwater) fish has dropped because the catches have shrunk due to floodwaters,” he added.

He was selling Boal at Tk 700-Tk 800 per kg, shrimp Tk 900 to Tk 1,000 a kg, Tengra at Tk 700 a kg, and Aair, Chitol and Bele between Tk 700 and Tk 900 a kg.