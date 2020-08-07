Shoals of ‘cheap’ hilsa from the sea swarm Dhaka markets
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Aug 2020 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2020 08:28 PM BdST
Fishmongers in Dhaka are happy with the supply of hilsa as the markets are swarmed with catches from the sea.
The traders claim the prices of the national fish, hailed as the King of Fish, have dropped due to the supply glut, but freshwater fish have gone costly because of shrinking catches amid floods.
Traders and customers at the kitchen markets in Segunbagicha, Shantinagar, Shahjahanpur, Malibagh, Rampura, and Badda said on Friday that they saw mostly big hilsas over the past week.
Each hilsa weighing between 1.5kg and 1.75kg is priced at Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,300 per kg. Hilsas weighing half a kg or lower are each being sold at Tk 500 a kg.
Faridul Islam, a resident of Malibagh, was happy with the size and price of the pair of 1.5kg hilsas he bought for Tk 3,500.
“Such big Hilsas are rare in other times of the year. I had to pay more than Tk 4,000 to buy a pair of big Hilsas earlier,” he said.
“But supply of local (freshwater) fish has dropped because the catches have shrunk due to floodwaters,” he added.
He was selling Boal at Tk 700-Tk 800 per kg, shrimp Tk 900 to Tk 1,000 a kg, Tengra at Tk 700 a kg, and Aair, Chitol and Bele between Tk 700 and Tk 900 a kg.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sends food aid, medical team to Lebanon
- Pradip, Liakat among three policemen in RAB remand over ex-major Sinha killing
- Bangladesh orders all govt employees back to work
- Body of real estate businessman Abul Khair found at construction site in Dhaka
- Bangladesh arrests Libyan national on human-trafficking charges
- Pandemic cost young Bangladeshis their jobs. Now they are self-employed
- TikTok will remove ‘offensive’ videos, Bangladesh minister says
- AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company
- Mountaineer Reshma dies after microbus ploughs into her bicycle in Dhaka
- US examines whether Saudi nuclear program could lead to bomb effort