OBHAI steps up intercity rides for Eid commutes amid pandemic
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2020 12:19 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 12:19 AM BdST
OBHAI has ramped up its intercity services across Bangladesh for the passengers to travel home and return to their areas of work during Eid-ul-Azha.
The ridesharing service provider has also taken certain measures to ensure safe travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The measures include health check-up of drivers before rides, disinfection of vehicles in between trips, hygiene packs, installation of plexiglass to ensure physical distancing, compulsory mask guidelines, and inclusion of post-trip review features.
“Mamun”, a resident of Dhaka and branch manager of a multinational company who was anxious about the safe and secured transportation during his travel during Eid amid the pandemic, was delighted after learning about the availability of OBHAI’s Intercity G services, the ridesharing firm said in a statement.
The intercity service through OBHAI’s regular sedans is available 24 hours a day.
The cross-city commutes for both onward and round trips include Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar, Khulna, Bogura, Jessore, Rajshahi, Barishal, Rangpur, Cumilla, Faridpur, Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Brahamanbaria, Noakhali, Gazipur and Narayanganj.
The fare for intercity rides starts at Tk 700.
