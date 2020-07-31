bKash payment from home for online purchase of sacrificial animals
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2020 08:48 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 08:48 AM BdST
Customers can buy sacrificial animals online from their home by paying through bKash safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
bKash Customers from all districts will be able to pay for cattle on Ajkerdeal and Bikroy among 11 digital markets.
The bKash payment option for the purchase of cattle on Daraz is available in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna.
Amar Hutt, Goruchai of Barendra Traders, Fish Expert Limited’s Bhalojinish, HungryNaki, Priyoshop, Sadeeq Agro, Sobjibazaar Goru Haat and FarmHut are available for bKash users in Dhaka.
bKash payment is available also for the payment of home delivery services along with the booking of butchers.
A special Qurbani Hat option on bKash website will enable the customers to make the payments.
A customer can choose the animal by visiting relevant link or website.
There is also an option for talking to the seller directly over the phone, or in some cases seeing the animal through video.
After proper scrutiny, the customer can select the preferred animal and pay through bKash.
The service has already become popular among the customers as they have the opportunity to buy sacrificial animals of their choice easily and safely without any extra cost while maintaining social distance, the mobile financial service provider said in a statement.
