More than 100,000 users support Bidyanondo through bKash ‘Bird Game’
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2020 09:23 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2020 09:23 AM BdST
By playing the newly launched ‘Bird Game’ on bKash app, more than 100,000 customers have made donations to Bidyanondo, an organisation of volunteers.
Each of the top 10 participants, who achieve the highest points by playing the game from 12pm on Jul 21 to 11:59pm on Jul 31, will win iPhone SE.
The rewards will be handed over to them after the competition is over.
Until Jul 27, the scoreboard’s topper hit more than 1.4 million points.
It is expected that the competition will be even more exciting in the remaining days, bKash said in a statement.
If a customer loses life in the game, he or she can buy 10 new lives for Tk 1, which goes to Bidyanondo as a donation. Once purchased, the player needs a minimum break of two minutes to buy lives again.
Customers can get the game icon by clicking on 'More' from the main menu of bKash app or by clicking on the banner in the home screen.
A customer will have the opportunity to play the game as many times as he or she wants within the specified time.
The points are recorded in real-time. Total points will be calculated after the end of the campaign.
Customers will see the top ten scores and their position in the scoreboard inside the game.
Customers can visit the Facebook page of bKash to find detailed terms and conditions of the game.
