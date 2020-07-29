Jamaluddin replaced with Mahfuzur as chairman of troubled Janata Bank
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2020 02:24 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2020 03:33 AM BdST
The government has removed Jamaluddin Ahmed as chairman of Janata Bank and put SM Mahfuzur Rahman in his place.
The Financial Institutions Division announced the change on Tuesday citing “public interest”.
Troubled Janata is in the worst condition among the nationalised commercial banks hit by loan scams. The government has changed the chairman of the bank several times in past few years but there has been no significant improvement in its fortune.
He had left the director’s position of a firm following criticism for seeking loan from the bank for a power project.
He reportedly developed close relations with other customers as well, drawing criticism from even the staff of the bank.
A finance ministry official, requesting anonymity, said: “Jamaluddin had to step aside because he did not follow instructions from an influential business group.”
Jamaluddin did not take calls or respond to text message from bdnews24.com for comments.
He had been a director at Bangladesh Bank before being picked for the Janata Bank job.
Now he has the unenviable task of heaving up the sinking bank with default loans hitting Tk 141.17 billion by the end of March. The amount is 27 percent of the total loans disbursed by the bank - the highest bad debts among the four commercial government banks.
Mahfuzur was chairman of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh from 2011 to 2014.
