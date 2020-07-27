Cattle traders pin hopes on biggest annual sales. Customers remain far apart on prices
Joyanta Saha, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2020 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2020 04:38 PM BdST
Most of the customers who come to Masud Rana, a cattle trader, make queries about prices and then leave. None of them show any interest in buying an animal. Masud came to the sacrificial animal market at Postogola in Dhaka with 60 cows from Kushtia, a district known for cattle farming.
Al Amin, Mohammad Mohsin, Reaz Uddin and many other traders reiterated the same. Some customers offer such a low price that the traders will be left with no profit if they sell the animal.
Traders have ranged the price for a local ox weighing about 185 kg to 300 kg at Tk 150,000 to Tk 230,000, they said. A local crossbred cow weighing 260 kg to 300 kg is priced between Tk 80,000 and Tk 100,000.
“The market has enough supply of animals, but customers have no interest in buying. They just come and ask the price and leave. We’re doomed if it continues,” said Mohammed Mohsin, a cattle trader from Kushtia.
“I don’t expect to make a profit this time. Only one or two customers offered a decent price today. The customers offer a price Tk 60,000-70,000 less than what we ask for. We can’t afford such a huge loss,” said Al Amin, another trader.
Shahin Alam from Jhenaidah could not sell a single cow since Thursday.
“We can’t sell an animal as the customers are offering very low prices. If we ask for Tk 150,000 they are offering Tk 80,000. There will be no profit if we sell at this rate,” said Shafi Alam, another trader.
“It’s hard to predict the sale this year due to the coronavirus epidemic. I don’t think it’ll meet our expectations. Let’s see what happens two days prior to the Eid day. Maybe the number of customers will increase later,” said Yusuf Ali, another cattle trader.
“Customers have started to visit and show interest. I have seen one or two of them buying animals if they reach an agreeable price,” said Pijir Mondal from Jhenaidah.
The traders, however, were discontented with the price quoted by the customers.
“How can they quote such a low price! Can we sell a cow at that price?” said Md Murad Ali, a frustrated trader from Natore.
INDIAN CATTLE AVAILABLE
Indian cows were found in Postogola and Shahjahanpur markets despite the ban imposed by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.
“Indian cows are in demand. None of the lessees of the animal market informed us of the ban. We never heard that we can’t sell Indian cows,” said Masud Rana, a trader.
The lessees of the market were not found to talk about the issue.
NO HEALTH PROTOCOL
Though Dhaka South City Corporation ordered people to strictly adhere to the health protocol in the sacrificial animal markets, no-one is following it.
bdnews24.com did not see any initiative by the traders to supply soaps, hand sanitisers and masks in any animal market.
“I didn’t feel like wearing a mask. Who are you to ask me about it?” said Saddam Hossain, a buyer apparently angered by a question on why he was outdoors without a mask.
- China proposes $300m investment
- Govt lowers Eid rawhide prices
- India's exporters rue red tape requirements
- Calls for more shopping time grow louder
- Gold prices at record high
- India toughens procurement rules for bordering nations
- Fruit imports on the rise
- Flipkart buys Walmart's Indian wholesale business
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh stops ex-minister Shajahan’s daughter flying to London over fake COVID-19 pass
- MP Israfil Alam dies at 54 after initial recovery from COVID-19
- Bangladesh medical student dies of COVID-19 after her newborn baby’s death
- Chinese firm proposes $300m investment in Bangabandhu Industrial City
- Your coronavirus antibodies are disappearing. Should you care?
- Dhaka University suspends Sharmin Jahan as assistant registrar over fake mask scam
- Bablu is back as Jatiya Party secretary general as predecessor Ranga protests
- Putin says Russian Navy to get hypersonic nuclear strike weapons
- Thailand arrests three Bangladeshis for ‘illegal border crossing’
- Bangladesh aims to preserve nature that bounced back amid pandemic