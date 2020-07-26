Govt lowers rawhide prices ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Tanners will have to buy cowhide at Tk 35 to 40 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 28 to 32 per square foot elsewhere.

The price of goat hide has been set at Tk 13-15 while 'Baqra' goat hides will cost Tk 10-12 per square foot across Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the prices in a virtual meeting on Sunday.

Every year, the commerce ministry determines the prices of rawhide for tanners ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Half the cattle slaughtered in Bangladesh throughout the year are sacrificed during Eid.

Wholesalers buy the rawhide and skin of sacrificial animals from seasonal traders and sell these to tanners.