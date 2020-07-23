Home > Business

Savlon introduces ‘Savlon Shurokkha’ service in Bangladesh to fight coronavirus

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jul 2020 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 01:08 AM BdST

Savlon, one of the leading liquid antiseptic brands of Bangladesh, is launching ‘Savlon Shurokkha’ service in an attempt to ensure safety amid the coronavirus crisis.

A team of expert virologists and microbiologists will inspect institutions to ensure maximum safety, Syed Alamgir, the managing director of ACI Consumer Brands, said during a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The initiative will also provide consultancy, health and hygiene-related training, decontamination and certification which will ensure the institution’s protection from the novel coronavirus, the company said in a press release.

Following the inspection, a ‘Savlon Shurokkha’ report will be prepared by the team which will guide the institutions to follow specific procedures to ensure minimum exposure to coronavirus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.