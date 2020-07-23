Savlon introduces ‘Savlon Shurokkha’ service in Bangladesh to fight coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2020 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 01:08 AM BdST
Savlon, one of the leading liquid antiseptic brands of Bangladesh, is launching ‘Savlon Shurokkha’ service in an attempt to ensure safety amid the coronavirus crisis.
A team of expert virologists and microbiologists will inspect institutions to ensure maximum safety, Syed Alamgir, the managing director of ACI Consumer Brands, said during a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The initiative will also provide consultancy, health and hygiene-related training, decontamination and certification which will ensure the institution’s protection from the novel coronavirus, the company said in a press release.
Following the inspection, a ‘Savlon Shurokkha’ report will be prepared by the team which will guide the institutions to follow specific procedures to ensure minimum exposure to coronavirus.
