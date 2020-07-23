Savlon introduces ‘Savlon Shurokkha’ service in Bangladesh to fight coronavirus

A team of expert virologists and microbiologists will inspect institutions to ensure maximum safety, Syed Alamgir, the managing director of ACI Consumer Brands, said during a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The initiative will also provide consultancy, health and hygiene-related training, decontamination and certification which will ensure the institution’s protection from the novel coronavirus, the company said in a press release.

Following the inspection, a ‘Savlon Shurokkha’ report will be prepared by the team which will guide the institutions to follow specific procedures to ensure minimum exposure to coronavirus.