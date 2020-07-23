Biman to resume domestic flights from Jul 25 amid pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2020 12:42 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 12:42 AM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is resuming regular domestic flight operations from Jul 25 after a suspension due to a lack of passengers following another over the coronavirus crisis.
The flag carrier will operate six flights, including return, on Dhaka-Chattogram route, six on Dhaka-Sylhet and three on Dhaka-Syedpur routes, its spokesperson Tahera Khandokar told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
Fares will remain unchanged.
Bangladesh suspended flights to seven domestic destinations over coronavirus pandemic for two and a half months when the outbreak began in March.
Domestic flight operations resumed on Jun 1, but a lack of passengers forced the state-owned airliner to suspend operations again.
- Plea to challenge HC verdict on banking
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Pay Eid allowance by July 27: govt
- bKash offers cashback on Eid shopping
- RFL Plastics renamed RFL Houseware
- IDLC Investments wins Euromoney award again
- Oil falls as virus infections rise
- Virus tests slow clearing at Chinese ports
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Regent’s Shahed became partner in a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara. He then ‘grabbed’ it
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- MP Salina says husband Shahid is a 'victim of conspiracy'
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Abul Kalam Azad quits as DG of health services amid COVID-19 scandals
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1
- Ex-NBR chief Mosharraf, BIMSTEC Secretary General Shahidul made ambassadors
- US records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases
- First transhipment from India arrives at Chattogram port on trial run
- Chaotic scenes in Portland as backlash to federal deployment grows