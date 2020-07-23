Biman to resume domestic flights from Jul 25 amid pandemic

The flag carrier will operate six flights, including return, on Dhaka-Chattogram route, six on Dhaka-Sylhet and three on Dhaka-Syedpur routes, its spokesperson Tahera Khandokar told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

Fares will remain unchanged.

Bangladesh suspended flights to seven domestic destinations over coronavirus pandemic for two and a half months when the outbreak began in March.

Domestic flight operations resumed on Jun 1, but a lack of passengers forced the state-owned airliner to suspend operations again.