Biman to resume domestic flights from Jul 25 amid pandemic

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jul 2020 12:42 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 12:42 AM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is resuming regular domestic flight operations from Jul 25 after a suspension due to a lack of passengers following another over the coronavirus crisis.

The flag carrier will operate six flights, including return, on Dhaka-Chattogram route, six on Dhaka-Sylhet and three on Dhaka-Syedpur routes, its spokesperson Tahera Khandokar told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

Fares will remain unchanged.

Bangladesh suspended flights to seven domestic destinations over coronavirus pandemic for two and a half months when the outbreak began in March.

Domestic flight operations resumed on Jun 1, but a lack of passengers forced the state-owned airliner to suspend operations again.

