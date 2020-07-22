Rights group seeks to challenge High Court ruling on banking sector
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2020 01:23 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2020 01:23 AM BdST
A human rights group has sought permission to challenge a High Court ruling on the banking sector for not ordering the government to form an inquiry commission to find out irregularities and weaknesses in the sector.
The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam in the ruling on Nov 3 last year left the issue of forming a commission at the discretion of the government.
The court issued the verdict after hearing a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh in February last year.
Lawyer Manzill Murshid, on behalf of the rights group, filed the petition to appeal against the verdict on Tuesday.
Upon hearing a supplementary petition, the High Court had stayed a Bangladesh Bank circular that provided an opportunity for defaulters to have their loans rescheduled.
The court later upheld the central bank amnesty for the defaulters, but did not order the government to form the inquiry commission.
