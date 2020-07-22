DNCC Digital Haat starts taking payment via Nagad
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2020 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2020 10:40 PM BdST
Nagad, the postal department's financial transaction service, can now be used to make payments for purchasing sacrificial animals online from the ‘Digital Haat”, initiated by the Dhaka North City Corporation, or DNCC, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
As a result, sellers will be able to receive their payments easily without posing any COVID-19 health risks, a statement issued by Nagad said on Wednesday.
The state-run financial services venture is also the payment partner of the DNCC Digital Haat, the statement added.
More than 1,500 animals have already been registered on this digital marketplace with the help of 34 online platforms.
People have also begun choosing from the different colours, sizes, local and foreign breeds of cattle, goats, buffaloes from the 'Digital Haat'.
- Plea to challenge HC verdict on banking
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Pay Eid allowance by July 27: govt
- bKash offers cashback on Eid shopping
- RFL Plastics renamed RFL Houseware
- IDLC Investments wins Euromoney award again
- Oil falls as virus infections rise
- Virus tests slow clearing at Chinese ports
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Regent’s Shahed became partner in a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara. He then ‘grabbed’ it
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Abul Kalam Azad quits as DG of health services amid COVID-19 scandals
- MP Salina says husband Shahid is a 'victim of conspiracy'
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1
- Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Naren Das dies of COVID-19
- US records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases
- First transhipment from India arrives at Chattogram port on trial run
- Bangladesh orders all to wear masks to workplaces, outdoors