DNCC Digital Haat starts taking payment via Nagad

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jul 2020 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2020 10:40 PM BdST

Nagad, the postal department's financial transaction service, can now be used to make payments for purchasing sacrificial animals online from the ‘Digital Haat”, initiated by the Dhaka North City Corporation, or DNCC, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

As a result, sellers will be able to receive their payments easily without posing any COVID-19 health risks, a statement issued by Nagad said on Wednesday.

The state-run financial services venture is also the payment partner of the DNCC Digital Haat, the statement added. 

More than 1,500 animals have already been registered on this digital marketplace with the help of 34 online platforms.

People have also begun choosing from the different colours, sizes, local and foreign breeds of cattle, goats, buffaloes from the 'Digital Haat'.

