Pay Eid allowances of apparel workers by July 27: govt

   Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jul 2020 01:20 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 01:20 AM BdST

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian has asked the apparel factory owners to pay workers’ festival allowances by July 27 and half of their current month’s salaries by July 30.

The employers of all other sectors have been told to pay the current month’s salaries and Eid festival allowances to workers by July 25, according to a statement issued by ministry after a meeting of the government-employers-workers tripartite advisory council (TCC) in Dhaka in Monday.

The state minister also asked the workers to stay at their places of work during Eid to curb the coronavirus infection risks, announcing a three-day vacation in line with the holidays scheduled for government employees.

Monnujan also urged the factory owners not to lay off any workers so as to keep the wheels of economy running by keeping the production stable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

