bKash offers up to 20pc cashback on Eid shopping

Customers can avail up to Tk 300 cashback under the offer from Jul 16 to Aug 2 upon online or offline payment for clothing, footwear, accessories, electronics, restaurant bills, e-commerce, food delivery and at superstores.

bKash can also help people buy bus, train, launch and air tickets safely through the app amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The users are eligible to get 10 percent instant cashback with a maximum limit of Tk 100 for bus, launch and air tickets during the offer.

The money under the offer for train passengers will be sent the next working day. For train passengers, the cashback offer can be used once in a day and twice during the whole campaign.

To make the payment through the app, a customer needs to tap the Make Payment icon on the home screen and enter the merchant number or scan the QR code at the merchant point. He or she can also browse the ‘Offer’ section in the app to see the offers in their area.

bKash users will also enjoy up to 50 percent discount on selected products on e-commerce platform Ajkerdeal from Jul 16 to Aug 2.

Customer can visit the bKaash website to learn more about the cashback and discount offers.