Walkar Footwear offers discount ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

The discount will be 5 percent if a customer buys one pair of shoes.

A customer will get 10 percent discount upon purchasing two pairs of shoes and 15 percent on three or more pairs at Walkar outlets.

Moreover, the customers will enjoy 10 to 50 percent discount on purchasing Walkar products from ecommerce website Othoba under the offer.

“We always manufacture new designs for customers. We have a group of skilled designers,” Walkar Footwear’s Chief Operating Officer Kamrul Hasan said in a statement.

Walkar Footwear has about 650 designs for men, women and children at its 70 showrooms across Bangladesh.

They include formal and casual shoes, kid’s shoes, sports shoes and sandals for people from all walks of life.

Besides footwear, various fashion accessories, such as bags, belts, and wallets are also available at the Walkar outlets.