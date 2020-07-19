Walkar Footwear offers discount ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2020 04:04 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2020 04:04 AM BdST
Walkar Footwear, a brand of RFL Group, has offered up to 15 percent discount ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha.
The discount will be 5 percent if a customer buys one pair of shoes.
A customer will get 10 percent discount upon purchasing two pairs of shoes and 15 percent on three or more pairs at Walkar outlets.
Moreover, the customers will enjoy 10 to 50 percent discount on purchasing Walkar products from ecommerce website Othoba under the offer.
Walkar Footwear has about 650 designs for men, women and children at its 70 showrooms across Bangladesh.
They include formal and casual shoes, kid’s shoes, sports shoes and sandals for people from all walks of life.
Besides footwear, various fashion accessories, such as bags, belts, and wallets are also available at the Walkar outlets.
- Virus tests slow clearing at Chinese ports
- BTRC bans free internet for social media
- US-Bangla enters 7th year
- Obhai tracker helps recover stolen autorickshaw
- Customers can pay BRTA fees through bKash
- Customers can pay BRTA fees through bKash, receive tax tokens at home
- China’s economy rebounds from virus
- Export target $48bn
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former assistant charged with his grisly murder
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- Aishwarya Rai taken to hospital with COVID-19
- Bangladesh names Shaheen Iqbal as new Navy chief
- Bangladesh police arrest Indian national with ties to terrorist outfit
- Sabrina abused her credentials as government doctor for fraud: police
- Bangladesh's virus caseload crosses 200,000; another 34 die
- COVID-negative tests mandatory for air passengers to leave Bangladesh from Jul 23
- Dr Sabrina placed on fresh two-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
- Symptom tracker app reveals six distinct types of COVID-19 infection