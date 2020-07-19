Home > Business

Bengal products are now available at Evaly

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2020 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2020 04:10 AM BdST

E-commerce firm Evaly has signed a deal with Bengal Group to sell its products on its online marketplaces.

Devakor Dey Shuvo, head of commercial business development at Evaly, and Sheikh Shimul Ahmed, head of operations at Marlax Technologies Limited, a concern of Bengal Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding recently.

Imtiaz Hasan, Evaly’s business development manager (commercial), and Nasirul Islam of Marlax’s sales and administration department were present at the signing ceremony held at Bengal Group’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Tejgaon.

Customers will be able to buy a variety of products of Bengal Group and its affiliates from Evaly at “attractive” offers under the MoU, according to a statement.

The products include Linux Mobile, Linux Electronics, Bengal Mobile and Bengal Plastics.

Evaly has also announced a 140 percent cashback offer on various models of air-conditioners, refrigerators, ovens and rice cookers of Marlax.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.