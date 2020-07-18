US-Bangla Airlines enters 7th year of service

The company has achieved “milestones of success by setting one precedent after another” after it started its journey in the aviation industry of Bangladesh in 2014 by operating Dhaka-Jashore flight with two Dash8-Q400 aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

US-Bangla has been operating flight departure with its own catering from the beginning. International standard in-flight service has made it acceptable to the passengers, the statement said.

Within a year of operation, US-Bangla launched flights on all routes in Bangladesh.

The company operates flights on domestic routes from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Syedpur, Barishal and Rajshahi.

It launched flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route on May 15, 2016.

The company also operates regular flights from Dhaka to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou.

Besides these, it operates flights from Chattogram to Kolkata, Chennai, Muscat and Doha.

The airline now plans to operate flights to Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai, Hong Kong and Delhi in the near future.

The US-Bangladesh fleet currently has a total of thirteen aircraft, including four 164-seat Boeing 737-800s, six 72-seat ATR 72-600s and three 76-seat Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

The airline has a record of 98.7 percent on-time flight operations since its inception.

Launched with the slogan "Fly Fast-Fly Safe", the airline is “committed to providing the highest level of service”.

“In a competitive world, we are ready to take on any kind of challenge,” said Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mamun, managing director of the airline.

US-Bangla Airlines is “constantly adding new aircraft to its fleet to ensure comfortable service to its passengers”, he added.