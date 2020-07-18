ObhaiVTS tracker app helps recover stolen autorickshaw, catch suspects
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2020 08:40 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2020 08:40 AM BdST
Police have arrested three suspects after the owner of an autorickshaw and local authorities spotted it with the help of ObhaiVTS tracker app hours after the vehicle was stolen in Chattogram.
The suspects, disguised as passengers, drugged the Bismillah Motors driver and stole the vehicle in the port city on Jul 14, OBHAI Solutions Ltd said in a statement.
When the driver regained consciousness and hurried back to the garage, Bismillah Motors owner Haji Md Jamshed Alam used the ObhaiVTS app incorporated with the recently installed ObhaiVTS tracker to locate the vehicle.
In coordination with OBHAI representatives, a search team consisting of the owner and local authorities reached the spot within hours and spotted the vehicle parked in an isolated spot.
With the help of the police, the three passengers were put behind bars and the owner got his autorickshaw back.
“I have finally been guaranteed the utmost safety at a much affordable rate," Jamshed said of ObhaiVTS.
ObhaiVTS is a vehicle tracking, fleet management and anti-theft security application which makes it easy for transport companies, vehicle rental firms and individual vehicle owners to regulate their vehicles.
- BTRC bans free internet for social media
- China’s economy rebounds from virus
- Export target $48bn
- China vows ‘necessary measures to Huawei ban
- Leather sector faces new challenge
- Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'
- LafargeHolcim food packets to families
- Sino-Bangla firm emerges to generate renewable electricity
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- US arrests suspect in grisly killing of tech CEO Fahim Saleh
- Dr Sabrina placed on fresh two-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
- Bangladesh bans free internet for social media to stop ‘unhealthy’ competition
- Tech CEO Fahim Saleh’s former assistant charged with his grisly murder
- NBR moves to freeze bank accounts of Shahed, Sabrina
- Emajuddin Ahmed, a political scientist and ex-VC of Dhaka University, dies at 88
- Four of a family found dead in Tangail
- Bangladesh President Hamid loses brother to COVID-19
- Dr Sabrina was on chairman's salary at scam-tainted JKG Health Care
- President Hamid will travel to Kishoreganj Sunday for burial of brother Hye