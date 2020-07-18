ObhaiVTS tracker app helps recover stolen autorickshaw, catch suspects

The suspects, disguised as passengers, drugged the Bismillah Motors driver and stole the vehicle in the port city on Jul 14, OBHAI Solutions Ltd said in a statement.

When the driver regained consciousness and hurried back to the garage, Bismillah Motors owner Haji Md Jamshed Alam used the ObhaiVTS app incorporated with the recently installed ObhaiVTS tracker to locate the vehicle.

In coordination with OBHAI representatives, a search team consisting of the owner and local authorities reached the spot within hours and spotted the vehicle parked in an isolated spot.

With the help of the police, the three passengers were put behind bars and the owner got his autorickshaw back.

“I have finally been guaranteed the utmost safety at a much affordable rate," Jamshed said of ObhaiVTS.

ObhaiVTS is a vehicle tracking, fleet management and anti-theft security application which makes it easy for transport companies, vehicle rental firms and individual vehicle owners to regulate their vehicles.