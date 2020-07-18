Customers can pay BRTA fees through bKash, receive tax tokens at home
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2020 08:43 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2020 08:43 AM BdST
Mobile financial service provider bKash has launched an option allowing its customers to pay BRTA fees and receive tax tokens at home after paying the fees amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They will be able to pay fees for all BRTA services, including the issuance and renewal of driving licence, motor vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, digital registration certificate and the issuance and renewal of motor vehicle fitness, tax token and route permit, by using the option.
To pay the fees, a customer needs to click on https://www.ipaybrta.cnsbd.com/index/login to open an account on BRTA service portal for the first time.
Then the customer can apply for the required service by clicking on ipaybarta link or https://bsp.brta.gov.bd/login/.
Payment will be completed with One Time Password or OTP and bKash PIN.
Customers will be charged 1.5 percent convenience charge for paying BRTA fees through bKash at the time of processing the payment. For tax token, the delivery charge is Tk 35.
“We are continuously increasing our efforts to change the scenario of bill payment which requires the customers to stand in long queues. We aspire that the facility of paying fees of emergency services like BRTA and getting tax tokens at home will bring more relief to the customers during the pandemic,” said Mizanur Rashid, chief commercial officer of bKash.
