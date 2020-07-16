Home > Business

LafargeHolcim distributes food packets among 600 families in Narayanganj, Mongla

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jul 2020 01:52 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 01:52 AM BdST

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has distributed another consignment of essential food items among the communities around its Meghna Plant in Narayanganj and Bagerhat.

As many 600 families around its operation in Sonargaon and Mongla received the aid on Wednesday, a LafargeHolcim statement said.

Md Anisuzzaman, the plant manager of the Bangladesh unit of the Swiss multinational company, inaugurated the aid distribution event.

