LafargeHolcim distributes food packets among 600 families in Narayanganj, Mongla
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2020 01:52 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2020 01:52 AM BdST
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has distributed another consignment of essential food items among the communities around its Meghna Plant in Narayanganj and Bagerhat.
As many 600 families around its operation in Sonargaon and Mongla received the aid on Wednesday, a LafargeHolcim statement said.
Md Anisuzzaman, the plant manager of the Bangladesh unit of the Swiss multinational company, inaugurated the aid distribution event.
