Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 03:32 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump said that he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network from the end of 2027.
On Tuesday, Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by the end of 2027, risking the ire of China by signalling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is not welcome in the West.
"We convinced many countries, many countries, I did this myself for the most part, not to use Huawei, because we think it is an unsafe security risk, it's a big security risk," Trump said, before referring to the UK ban.
