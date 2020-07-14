Othoba launches online cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

The e-commerce site will deliver the animals to the customers’ doorsteps at specific time.

Othoba started accepting the orders on Jul 12 and will continue until Jul 25. The customers will also be able to place orders through the Othaba hotline 09613800800.

“We have taken the initiative to facilitate those customers who want to avoid the hassle of purchasing sacrificial animals from cattle markets and the risk of infection,” said Mahamudul Haque Ullash, head of business at Othoba.

“We are selling different sizes of cows and goats considering the customers' demand. These sacrificial animals have been reared in a completely natural way and no forms of harmful hormones or steroids have been used,” he added.

Some 10 species of cows, including local, Indian, Australian and cross-breed, are available on Othoba. The prices range between Tk 76,000 and Tk 450,000 while goat prices start from Tk 9,000.

Customers need to pay 20 percent of the total amount in advance for placing an order by using a credit card and the rest upon delivery.

They can also see the cattle by visiting the farm, said Kazi Kawsar Sweet, assistant manager of business development at Othoba.

The cows will be delivered from Jul 26 to the eve of the Eid.

Othoba has also taken necessary steps to deliver the meat of sacrificial animals after slaughtering those in proper Islamic way. The customers need to pay a specific charge for that.