Office assistant wins Tk 1m after buying Walton refrigerator
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2020 08:43 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2020 08:43 AM BdST
Ranjit Chandra Roy, an office assistant of Khansama Upazila Project Implementation office in Dinajpur, has won Tk 1 million after he purchased a Walton refrigerator.
Walton handed him a cheque at its showroom in Khansama Bazar on Sunday, the firm said in a statement.
Ranjit now plans to build a house for his parents in Thakurgaon’s Pirganj with the money he won under Digital Campaign Season-7.
Local public representatives, Walton’s Deputy Operative Director Sharfuddin Ahmed, Ranpur Zone Area Manager Shahed Iqbal and the shworoom’s proprietor Alamgir Zaman were present on the occasion.
Walton is conducting the Digital Campaign across the country to accelerate the initiative of building a customer database to make the delivery process online-based and swift.
Besides this, the customers will get cash vouchers worth up to Tk 100,000.
The Season-7 of the campaign will continue until Eid-ul-Azha.
Earlier, Wazed Ali, a tailor from Gazipur, Solaiman Haque, a towel vendor of Naogaon and Chaithwai Aoung Marma, a poultry trader from Rangamati, got Tk 1 million each after purchasing Walton refrigerators.
The fourth winner, Ranjit, hails from Pirganj’s Kastor village. He purchased a refrigerator on Jun 6 for only Tk 18,000 in instalment from the outlet in a bid to help his pregnant wife’s household chores.
He received an SMS in his mobile phone from Walton with the notification of the Tk 1 million cash prize. The couple live at Gobindapur village of Khansama.
“I was totally surprised when I got the confirmation SMS,” he said.
Walton has over 150 models of frost, non-frost refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the local markets with prices ranging from Tk 10,990 to Tk 69,900.
Walton refrigerators received several standard certifications at the national and international levels, including BSTI’s ‘Five Star’ energy rating, ISO, OHSAS, EMC, CB, ROHS, SASO, ESMA, ECHA, G-Mark, E-Mark etc. Walton also exports refrigerators to different countries.
It provides a one-year replacement facility for refrigerators along with a 12-year guarantee for compressors. It has 74 service centres across the country.
- Kakrail Lazz Pharma fined Tk 2.9m
- Google to commit $10bn to India
- AB Bank sheds over 100 jobs
- COVID-19: Jamuna Group boss Babul dies
- Virus brings $1 trillion of new global corporate debt in 2020
- Primark rejects $38m UK bonus to pay staff
- Walt Disney World masks up
- H&M Foundation to support female workers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Dr Sabrina placed on three-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
- Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies from COVID-19
- What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam
- Bangladesh MP’s son, accused of fatal hit-and-run two years ago, slams into police car
- ‘You need to be raped’: Outrage after Bangladesh doctor allegedly tells woman about sexual health
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram police, dies from COVID-19
- AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives after pay cuts in pandemic
- Kakrail Lazz Pharma fined Tk 2.9m for selling expired drugs