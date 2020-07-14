Office assistant wins Tk 1m after buying Walton refrigerator

Walton handed him a cheque at its showroom in Khansama Bazar on Sunday, the firm said in a statement.

Ranjit now plans to build a house for his parents in Thakurgaon’s Pirganj with the money he won under Digital Campaign Season-7.

Local public representatives, Walton’s Deputy Operative Director Sharfuddin Ahmed, Ranpur Zone Area Manager Shahed Iqbal and the shworoom’s proprietor Alamgir Zaman were present on the occasion.

Walton is conducting the Digital Campaign across the country to accelerate the initiative of building a customer database to make the delivery process online-based and swift.

A customer is likely to get Tk 1 million after purchasing any model of refrigerator, washing machine or microwave oven from Walton Plazas, distributor outlets and E-Plazas across the country under the Season-7 package.

Besides this, the customers will get cash vouchers worth up to Tk 100,000.

The Season-7 of the campaign will continue until Eid-ul-Azha.

Earlier, Wazed Ali, a tailor from Gazipur, Solaiman Haque, a towel vendor of Naogaon and Chaithwai Aoung Marma, a poultry trader from Rangamati, got Tk 1 million each after purchasing Walton refrigerators.

The fourth winner, Ranjit, hails from Pirganj’s Kastor village. He purchased a refrigerator on Jun 6 for only Tk 18,000 in instalment from the outlet in a bid to help his pregnant wife’s household chores.

He received an SMS in his mobile phone from Walton with the notification of the Tk 1 million cash prize. The couple live at Gobindapur village of Khansama.

“I was totally surprised when I got the confirmation SMS,” he said.

Walton has over 150 models of frost, non-frost refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the local markets with prices ranging from Tk 10,990 to Tk 69,900.

Walton refrigerators received several standard certifications at the national and international levels, including BSTI’s ‘Five Star’ energy rating, ISO, OHSAS, EMC, CB, ROHS, SASO, ESMA, ECHA, G-Mark, E-Mark etc. Walton also exports refrigerators to different countries.

It provides a one-year replacement facility for refrigerators along with a 12-year guarantee for compressors. It has 74 service centres across the country.