bKash offers cashback on Visa, AMEX credit card bills

The customers can avail up to Tk 200 as cashback for Tk 20,000 bills without paying an additional charge throughout July to August under the offer.

AMEX or Visa credit card bills can easily be paid from any place at any time avoiding the hassle of standing in long queues at banks.

Paying AMEX or Visa credit card bills requires a few simple steps. In the bKash app, users can find the City Bank AMEX Credit Card Bill and Visa Credit Card Bill options after tapping on Pay Bill icon from the main menu and can select the desired one. A customer needs to enter credit card digit, bill amount and bKash PIN to complete the process.

The customers can even deposit by using Add Money option from Visa or MasterCard to their bKash accounts if needed.

Customers have to go to Add Money option of their bKash account to add amount to their account for online banking or they can use apps of 14 banks.