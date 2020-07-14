Bangladesh, China form company to generate renewable electricity
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2020 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2020 09:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has joined hands with China to establish renewable energy-based power plants in different parts of the country.
State-run North-West Power Generation Company Ltd (NWPGCL) and China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday signed an agreement to form 'Bangladesh-China Power Company (renewable)', the power and energy ministry said in a statement.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmed Kaikaus and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming attended the signing ceremony via video conference.
At present, most of the electricity generated in the country comes from power plants based on fossil fuels. The power generation capacity of the country's 138 plants, excluding captive, is 20,373 MW. Of this, 636MW is generated using renewable energy sources.
State Minister Hamid said the government will continue to provide incentives to increase the use of renewable energy.
"Due to the scarcity of non-arable land, it is not possible to set up large-scale power plants using solar energy. Work is being done on rooftop solar power and floating solar power plants. Initiatives to generate electricity from waste and wind are also moving forward. ”
