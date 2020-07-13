Home > Business

Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies from COVID-19

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jul 2020 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 04:47 PM BdST

Nurul Islam Babul, the chairman of Jamuna Group, has died in hospital care after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 74.

Babul passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Monday, Saiful Alam, editor of Jamuna Group's Bangla-language newspaper Jugantor, said.

 

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.