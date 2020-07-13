Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies from COVID-19

Nurul Islam Babul, the chairman of Jamuna Group, has died in hospital care after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 74.

Babul passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Monday, Saiful Alam, editor of Jamuna Group's Bangla-language newspaper Jugantor, said. More to follow