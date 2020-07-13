Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies from COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2020 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 04:47 PM BdST
Nurul Islam Babul, the chairman of Jamuna Group, has died in hospital care after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 74.
Babul passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Monday, Saiful Alam, editor of Jamuna Group's Bangla-language newspaper Jugantor, said.
More to follow
More stories
- AB Bank sheds over 100 jobs
- Virus brings $1 trillion of new global corporate debt in 2020
- Primark rejects $38m UK bonus to pay staff
- Walt Disney World masks up
- H&M Foundation to support female workers
- Ministers buy Eid cattle online
- Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Buffett
- China bars US-Bangla flights
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Aishwarya Rai, daughter test positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh suspends doctor with links to COVID-19 test scam
- What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam
- Dr Sabrina placed on three-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
- Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by COVID-19
- AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives after pay cuts in pandemic
- Health ministry asks director general who dictated Regent Hospital deal on COVID-19
- India to appoint Vikram Doraiswami as new high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number