Primark rejects 30-million-pound UK bonus for bringing back staff
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2020 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 08:52 PM BdST
Primark, the fashion retailer owned by AB Foods, said on Sunday it would not take advantage of a British government scheme to pay employers for bringing back staff from furlough, eschewing a bonus of about 30 million pounds ($38 million).
Primark closed all of its stores in March when the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe intensified, costing it about 650 million pounds in net sales a month.
Across Europe 68,000 staff received furlough payments from governments, without which it said it would have been forced to make most redundant.
It has since reopened stores, including sites in Britain last month, where around 30,000 employees were furloughed.
"I can confirm that Primark does not intend to take advantage of support under the Job Retention Bonus announced by the Chancellor this week," a spokeswoman said on Sunday.
"The company removed its employees from government employment support schemes in the UK and Europe in line with the reopening of the majority of its stores. The company believes it should not be necessary therefore to apply for payment under the Bonus scheme on current circumstances."
The bonus scheme, which could cost up to 9 billion pounds if employers brought back all 9 million people who have been on furlough, was announced on Wednesday and also applies retroactively.
($1 = 0.7925 pounds)
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Aishwarya Rai, daughter test positive for COVID-19
- DGHS says Regent Hospital deal was dictated by ‘high-ups’
- Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan and his son test positive for COVID-19
- Kuwait detains army officer accused of taking bribe from Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Foreign ministry ‘regrets’ Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients ignoring rules in Italy
- CID arrests three men on human trafficking charges
- Ministers buy Eid cattle from online marketplace in pandemic
- Bangladesh suspends doctor with links to COVID-19 test scam
- India's Biocon secures approval to use drug on coronavirus patients