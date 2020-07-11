Ministers buy Eid cattle from online marketplace in pandemic
Three ministers have bought cows by using an online marketplace, Digital Haat, for the Eid-ul-Azha.
Dhaka North City Corporation, ICT Division, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh or e-CAB, and Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association launched the platform on Saturday as part of efforts to keep people at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LGRD Minister Tazul Islam ordered a cow worth Tk 128,600 at the virtual launch of the online marketplace for Eid cattle. Customers can buy cows from e-commerce sites by using Digital Haat.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak bought cows worth Tk 100,000 each.
Minister Islam asked the online marketeers to send him 20 percent of the meat and donate the rest after sacrifice.
Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam told the minister that he would have to pay an additional 23 percent fee for meat processing.
Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, general secretary of e-CAB, helped the minister choose the cow.
SM Reazul Karim, fisheries and livestock minister, could not buy cattle as the website of his choice was yet to be updated. He said Bangladesh has enough stock of cattle for the Eid.
Digital Haat has made arrangements for the slaughter of 2,000 cattle during the Eid.
The customers can also have their cattle delivered to their doorstep and arrange the slaughtering themselves.
The launch of the marketplace came a day after the national technical advisory committee on tackling COVID-19 recommended banning cattle markets in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj and Gazipur cities citing high infection rates.
Minister Islam said it would be better to put restrictions in particular areas on the basis of infection rates.
