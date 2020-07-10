NOVOAIR offers 10 percent discount on airfare
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2020 08:58 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2020 08:58 PM BdST
NOVOAIR has offered a 10 percent discount in airfare marking the eighth anniversary of its frequent flyer programme "SMILES".
NOVOAIR is the first airline of Bangladesh to launch a frequent flyer programme to deliver special services to passengers, it said in a press statement on Thursday.
As per the offer, SMILES members can purchase tickets through NOVOAIR sales counter, website and mobile app using promo code “SMILES7ANN” until Jul 31.
NOVOAIR currently operates three daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, as many flights to Jashore, four flights to Syedpur and one flight to Sylhet in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the CAAB, ICAO, IATA and WHO.
- Insurance may never be the same again
- Asian stocks fall on virus worry
- How can UK stop brands like Boohoo exploiting workers?
- StanChart to help more virus patients
- Amjad Khan Chowdhury’s death anniversary Wednesday
- US tech giants suspend review of HK data requests
- Patchy demand spells more pain for garment suppliers
- One Bank chairman removed
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh home minister Sahara Khatun MP dies at Bangkok aged 77
- Hasina seeks explanation about fake COVID-19 test reports
- Father of Shahed, wanted in fake test report scam, dies of COVID-19
- How Shahed built an empire of fraud using friends in high places
- Bangladesh blacklists 14 medical contractors after mask, PPE scams
- Italy bans arrivals from Bangladesh until Oct 5 amid coronavirus clearance scandal
- Indian gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in Kanpur
- The coronavirus can float in indoor air, WHO concedes
- Bangladesh arrests 16 Nigerians over 'fraud' on social media
- Bangladesh MP Shahid is not a Kuwaiti citizen: ministry