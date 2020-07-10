Home > Business

NOVOAIR offers 10 percent discount on airfare

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2020 08:58 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2020 08:58 PM BdST

NOVOAIR has offered a 10 percent discount in airfare marking the eighth anniversary of its frequent flyer programme "SMILES".

NOVOAIR is the first airline of Bangladesh to launch a frequent flyer programme to deliver special services to passengers, it said in a press statement on Thursday.

As per the offer, SMILES members can purchase tickets through NOVOAIR sales counter, website and mobile app using promo code “SMILES7ANN” until Jul 31.

NOVOAIR currently operates three daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, as many flights to Jashore, four flights to Syedpur and one flight to Sylhet in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the CAAB, ICAO, IATA and WHO.

