PRAN-RFL founder Amjad Khan Chowdhury’s death anniversary on Wednesday

PRAN-RFL will organise a Milad and Doa Mahfil at its head office in Dhaka and in other factories across the country, the company said in a statement.

Chowdhury died in the US on Jul 8, 2015. He was born in Natore on Nov 10, 1939.

He launched PRAN-RFL after retiring from Bangladesh Army in 1981.

The firm, with over 100,000 employees, exports products to 143 countries.