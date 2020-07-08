Home > Business

PRAN-RFL founder Amjad Khan Chowdhury’s death anniversary on Wednesday

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jul 2020 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2020 01:37 AM BdST

The death anniversary of Amjad Khan Chowdhury, the founder of one of Bangladesh’s leading conglomerates PRAN-RFL Group, will be observed on Wednesday.

PRAN-RFL will organise a Milad and Doa Mahfil at its head office in Dhaka and in other factories across the country, the company said in a statement.

Chowdhury died in the US on Jul 8, 2015. He was born in Natore on Nov 10, 1939.

He launched PRAN-RFL after retiring from Bangladesh Army in 1981.

The firm, with over 100,000 employees, exports products to 143 countries.

