PRAN-RFL founder Amjad Khan Chowdhury’s death anniversary on Wednesday
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2020 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2020 01:37 AM BdST
The death anniversary of Amjad Khan Chowdhury, the founder of one of Bangladesh’s leading conglomerates PRAN-RFL Group, will be observed on Wednesday.
PRAN-RFL will organise a Milad and Doa Mahfil at its head office in Dhaka and in other factories across the country, the company said in a statement.
He launched PRAN-RFL after retiring from Bangladesh Army in 1981.
The firm, with over 100,000 employees, exports products to 143 countries.
