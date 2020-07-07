Standard Chartered Bangladesh to help out more COVID-19 patients in Narayanganj

The bank will bear partial daily treatment cost of 80 COVID-19 patients at SAJIDA Hospital in Narayanganj, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 treatment centre, a press release issued by the Standard Chartered said on Tuesday.

The bank had previously funded the daily treatment cost of 40 COVID-19 patients at the same hospital.

“We are proud to be expanding our partnership with SAJIDA Foundation through this new initiative. I would also like to express my sincerest gratitude to all the health workers who are bravely leading the fight against COVID-19 from the front,” said Bitopi Das Chowdhury, the head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

SAJIDA Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir said, “We at SAJIDA, are working every day to improve our healthcare services. We will introduce a tiered treatment model which will support mildly and moderately affected patients through remote consultation, community health workers and address severely affected and critical patients through our hospital in Narayanganj. We expect to serve over 5,000 COVID-19 patients in the coming months across multiple districts in Bangladesh.”

Prior to this, Standard Chartered has contributed $300,000 to the Red Cross for the provision of urgent medical support and $1.3 million to UNICEF for the immediate protection and education of vulnerable children in Bangladesh.

The bank is also collaborating with BRAC to deliver support packages to 25,000 people from 5000 low-income families, residing in locked-down areas.

In addition to that, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, Kumudini Welfare Trust and City Group are working together to deliver essential food items to 5000 distressed families from semi-urban and rural communities in Mirzapur and Tangail.