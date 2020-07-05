PRAN-RFL delivers protective kits to health workers in Dhaka hospitals
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2020 03:42 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2020 03:42 AM BdST
PRAN-RFL Group has distributed another consignment of personal protective equipment or PPE among physicians and nurses at three hospitals in Dhaka to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.
The hospitals are Mugda Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital and Railway General Hospital.
Professor Titu Miah, principal of Mugda Medical College, Dr Prakash Chandra Ray, director of Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital and Dr Syed Firoz Alamgir, superintendent of Railway General Hospital, received the kits from Kamal.
Earlier, PRAN-RFL set up COVID-19 sample collection booths and distributed surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and sanitisers to the Directorate General of Health Services and 15 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola.
