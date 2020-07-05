PRAN-RFL delivers protective kits to health workers in Dhaka hospitals 

The hospitals are Mugda Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital and Railway General Hospital.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director of marketing at PRAN-RFL, handed over surgical masks, hand sanitiser, mob caps, safety goggles along with the PPE last Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Professor Titu Miah, principal of Mugda Medical College, Dr Prakash Chandra Ray, director of Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital and Dr Syed Firoz Alamgir, superintendent of Railway General Hospital, received the kits from Kamal.

“PRAN RFL Group has been working in different ways to help people from different classes and professions to fight the coronavirus. This time, we have distributed protective equipment to different hospitals so that the health workers can continue their activities being well protected,” Kamal said.

Earlier, PRAN-RFL set up COVID-19 sample collection booths and distributed surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and sanitisers to the Directorate General of Health Services and 15 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola.