Evaly starts selling Electra International's products
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2020 03:11 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2020 03:11 AM BdST
Evaly, one of the top ecommerce-based marketplaces in Bangladesh, has begun selling Electra International's products following a deal.
Various home appliance products of the electronics brand, such as TV, refrigerator, AC and oven, will be available at affordable and attractive offers at Evaly, the ecommerce-based platform said in a statement on Tuesday.
Evaly's CEO and Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and Electra International’s Chairman Sanaullah Shahid signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
According to the MoU, Electra International will ensure warranty and other after-sales services for customers.
