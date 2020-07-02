Evaly starts selling Electra International's products

Various home appliance products of the electronics brand, such as TV, refrigerator, AC and oven, will be available at affordable and attractive offers at Evaly, the ecommerce-based platform said in a statement on Tuesday.

Evaly's CEO and Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and Electra International’s Chairman Sanaullah Shahid signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

According to the MoU, Electra International will ensure warranty and other after-sales services for customers.