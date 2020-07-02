Home > Business

Evaly starts selling Electra International's products

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jul 2020 03:11 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2020 03:11 AM BdST

Evaly, one of the top ecommerce-based marketplaces in Bangladesh, has begun selling Electra International's products following a deal.

Various home appliance products of the electronics brand, such as TV, refrigerator, AC and oven, will be available at affordable and attractive offers at Evaly, the ecommerce-based platform said in a statement on Tuesday.

Evaly's CEO and Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and Electra International’s Chairman Sanaullah Shahid signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

According to the MoU, Electra International will ensure warranty and other after-sales services for customers.

