bKash users can now send money to mobile phone users who don’t have account

Customers can use this service from bKash app or USSD code *247#, the service provider said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The recipient will get the transferred amount after opening a bKash account within 72 hours. The new user can cash out the money as well as avail themselves of other bKash services, the statement read.

If the recipient does not open a bKash account within 72 hours and fails to receive the amount, the money will be returned to the sender’s bKash account within the next three working days, it added.

bKash is also offering cashback with the launch of the service. From Jul 1 to Sept 30, customers using this service will receive Tk 15 cashback once the money transfer is successful.

“They can enjoy cashback up to Tk 500 in a month. This offer will be applicable for both bKash app and USSD. During this offer, customers don’t need to pay extra charge to transfer money to any non-bKash user,” the payment service provider

said.