Chevron Bangladesh gets Eric Walker as new president

Walker will start his new position in July, succeeding Neil Menzies, who will take up a new assignment with the company in the United States.

Prior to joining Chevron Bangladesh, Walker was the company’s general manager of reservoir management for Europe, Eurasia, and Middle East. He was based in London and responsible for asset development for Chevron’s interests in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Europe, and Iraq.

“I am excited to join the Bangladesh team and I look forward to building on our 25-year partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and Petrobangla, Walker said in the statement on Tuesday.

“I am committed to deepening that relationship to support the nation’s energy needs today and into the future, while benefiting our local communities through our investment in education, health and economic development programmes.”

Walker began his Chevron career in 1987 as a petroleum engineer and has held numerous technical and management positions of increasing responsibility.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana.