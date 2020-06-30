Chevron Bangladesh gets Eric Walker as new president
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 04:22 PM BdST
Eric M Walker has been appointed as the president of Chevron Bangladesh, the company said in an emailed statement.
Walker will start his new position in July, succeeding Neil Menzies, who will take up a new assignment with the company in the United States.
Prior to joining Chevron Bangladesh, Walker was the company’s general manager of reservoir management for Europe, Eurasia, and Middle East. He was based in London and responsible for asset development for Chevron’s interests in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Europe, and Iraq.
“I am excited to join the Bangladesh team and I look forward to building on our 25-year partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and Petrobangla, Walker said in the statement on Tuesday.
“I am committed to deepening that relationship to support the nation’s energy needs today and into the future, while benefiting our local communities through our investment in education, health and economic development programmes.”
Walker began his Chevron career in 1987 as a petroleum engineer and has held numerous technical and management positions of increasing responsibility.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana.
- Oil prices slip as weak Japan data exposes market jitters
- UCB marks 37th anniversary
- India plans incentives for auto companies
- DSE pledges to pay out Crest clients
- Virus renews global trade disputes
- Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global
- IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend
- Technical students to get stipends through bKash
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka
- Dhaka’s Postogola Bridge develops crack after being hit by rescue vessel
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics
- Buriganga launch disaster was not an accident: state minister
- Bangladesh eases rules for investors to park untaxed money in stocks
- India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis
- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of top general