United Commercial Bank marks its 37th anniversary
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2020 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 09:42 PM BdST
United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) has celebrated its 37th founding anniversary on Monday.
Incepted in 1983, UCB is among the leading and most progressive private commercial banks in Bangladesh with a strong network of 195 branches all over the country, the bank said in a statement.
With a firm commitment of the economic and social development of Bangladesh, UCB started its journey and has since been able to establish itself as one of the largest first generation banks in the country.
With a vast network of branches, UCB has already made a distinct mark in the realm of private sector banking through personalised service, innovative practices, dynamic approach and efficient Management.
The bank has actively contributed to the economic and social development in Bangladesh through its highly-skilled management team and dedicated employee base.
Moreover, UCB is making vital contributions to various sectors by carrying out its social responsibilities.
- India plans incentives for auto companies
- DSE pledges to pay out Crest clients
- Virus renews global trade disputes
- Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global
- IDLC approves 35pc cash dividend
- Technical students to get stipends through bKash
- Under Armour to discontinue UCLA partnership
- 25,000 jute workers face early retirement
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19
- Domestic aide to Bashundhara chairman found dead in apparent ‘suicide’
- Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die
- Government to impose fees on coronavirus tests
- Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
- Pandemic has reshaped millions of lives in Bangladesh. President Hamid is no exception
- Wife of Minister Mozammel Haque dies from COVID-19
- South Point School in Dhaka holds admission tests in pandemic
- DSE pledges to pay out Crest clients in move to allay investor fears