Over 100,000 technical students to get stipends through bKash

Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the programme under the Directorate of Technical Education at a virtual event on Saturday.

Agrani Bank is the banking partner of the programme, under which the technical students of secondary and higher secondary levels will get Tk 3,000 as stipend and Tk 1,000 as monetary assistance each every six months for the first time.

As many as 4 million students of secondary level have received stipends through bKash under Integrated Stipend Programme.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, deputy minister of education, Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed, secretary of technical and madrasa education, Md Sanowar Hossain, director general of technical education, Shafiuddin Ahmed, director general of madrasa education, Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, managing director of Agrani Bank and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, also joined the event.