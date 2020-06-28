Bangladesh to send 25,000 jute workers into early retirement
The government has decided to send about 25,000 workers of loss-making jute mills into early retirement under a programme known as golden handshake.
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi announced the development in a media briefing on Sunday
Workers of the 26 state-owned jute mills across the country have announced protests against the move.
"The jute mills are incurring losses and so the government is considering offering workers the golden handshake to move the industry forward," said Gazi.
As many as 24,886 permanent workers are employed by jute mills in the country, according to Textiles and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossain.
"The prime minister has instructed us to send the workers into retirement through the golden handshake scheme. After that, jute mills will be modernised and made production-oriented under PPP (public-private partnership) programme. These workers will then be given the opportunity to work there,” he said.
WORKERS PARTY DECRIES FOUL PLAY
The Workers Party has accused the finance minister, the jute minister and several bureaucrats of conspiring to shut down the jute mills.
Rashed Khan Menon, the president of the Workers Party, and General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha made the allegations in a joint statement on Sunday.
“The prime minister promised to reopen the defunct jute mills in her electoral manifesto. She did reopen several factories, except for Adamjee Jute Mills,” they said in the statement.
Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, or BJMC, was filled with “corrupt employees” whose wrongdoings in jute purchasing were only matched by those who did not supply jute during the season or did not take any part in the trade of jute-based goods, according to the statement.
Workers’ Party leaders said retiring the workers through ‘golden handshake’ without taking steps against those responsible for the shutdown of the mills is “meaningless”.
The statement warned that the dismissal of workers from government entities would encourage private companies to follow suit, which could spark a disaster.
The Workers’ Party leaders called upon the government to reverse the decision to shut the mills and asked authorities to modernise the mills citing the benefit of the 30 million people connected to the jute industry.
