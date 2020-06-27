BGMEA says 71 of its clothing factories haven’t paid workers for May
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2020 03:13 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2020 03:13 AM BdST
Amid reports of continuous protests for back pay in the industrial zones, BGMEA says 71 registered factories have not paid the workers for May.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced as many as 348 of its 2,274 members to shut factories.
Out of the rest, 1,855 paid the workers for the month of May until Friday.
Most of the factories that could not pay are small ones, the BGMEA said.
It did not say how many work in these factories.
Not all the members of the garment exporters’ lobbying group could pay the workers for April either.
Monirul Alam Shuvo, a spokesman for the BGMEA, said 1,370 factories could apply for loans from the government’s coronavirus bailout package to pay the workers.
But many of them were considered ineligible for the funds.
- Oil prices crawl up on demand recovery
- Kylie denies non-payment of Bangladesh workers
- Dhaka brokerage house owner vanishes
- Macy's to cut 3,900 jobs
- Unilever to drop 'Fair' from 'Fair & Lovely'
- Calls rise inside Amazon to address racial inequity
- Evaly starts selling Brothers products
- Vision gives cashback
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Kuwaiti businesswoman faces travel ban over links to Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Dhaka brokerage house owner goes into hiding, investors in distress
- Gen Aziz alerts Bangladesh Army to ‘attempts to mislead people’
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Titas suspends gas supply to large parts of Dhaka
- Bangladesh records 40 new virus deaths, cases top 130,000
- Pandemic puts more Bangladeshi girls at risk of child marriage
- Government denies Gonoshasthaya coronavirus testing kits approval
- Govt reprimands GP, Robi for streaming 'uncensored' web series