Winners get cashback up to Tk 100,000 on purchasing Vision products

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jun 2020 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 01:58 AM BdST

The winners of the first phase of `Vision Warranty Plus’ campaign have received cashback of different amounts for purchasing Vision products.

Vision Electronics introduced the campaign for its customers on May 10, offering a scope to get cashback up to Tk 100,000 after purchasing LED TV, refrigerator, air-conditioner, microwave oven, washing machine and air cooler.

Customers need to apply for getting warranty services through SMS to avail themselves of the offer, its parent organisation PRAN-RFL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Panchagarh resident Raihan Islam received Tk 100,000 cashback after purchasing a Vision refrigerator while Moinulla Chowdhury of Chattogram, Tuhin Ahmed of Narayanganj, Hasina Begum of Madaripur, Shamim Islam, Md Adil of Nilphamari and Mahmudul Haque of Jhenaidah  received Tk 25,000 each under the offer.

“We are dedicated to deliver highest service to our customers. For this reason, we provide after-sales services. But we see many customers don’t fill out the warranty card after purchasing products. We have introduced the offer to encourage them to use the warranty card,” said Mahabubul Wahid, the general manager of Vision Electronics.

