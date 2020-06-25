Hindustan Unilever to drop 'Fair' from 'Fair & Lovely'

Parent Unilever had come under pressure for staying in the market of skin lightening products after the exit of Johnson & Johnson in the face of the global outcry against racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in Minnesota.

Products marketed as skin lightening have a huge market in South Asia, due to a societal obsession with fairer skin tones.

Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' dominates the market in South Asia, while similar products are sold by L'Oréal and Procter & Gamble. Amid Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks, some of the companies have been heavily criticised for selling products promoting colourism, or discrimination based on skin colour, Reuters reports.

Calls for Unilever to stop marketing Fair & Lovely have been around for years, but the outcry has now surged. This month more than half a dozen petitions on Change.Org have drawn thousands of signatures, targeting Unilever and its Indian unit Hindustan Unilever, including one by Nina Davuluri, who in 2014 became the first Indian American to be crowned Miss America.

The company said the brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones.

“We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty. In 2019, we removed the cameo with two faces as well as the shade guides from the packaging of Fair & Lovely and the brand communication progressed from fairness to glow which is a more holistic and inclusive measure of healthy skin," said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and MD of Hindustan Unilever.