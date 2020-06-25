Hindustan Unilever to drop 'Fair' from 'Fair & Lovely'
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2020 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2020 04:01 PM BdST
In a major rebranding initiative, Hindustan Unilever has announced that it will stop using the word 'Fair' in its market-leading brand 'Fair & Lovely', reports The Times of India.
Parent Unilever had come under pressure for staying in the market of skin lightening products after the exit of Johnson & Johnson in the face of the global outcry against racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in Minnesota.
Products marketed as skin lightening have a huge market in South Asia, due to a societal obsession with fairer skin tones.
Unilever's 'Fair & Lovely' dominates the market in South Asia, while similar products are sold by L'Oréal and Procter & Gamble. Amid Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks, some of the companies have been heavily criticised for selling products promoting colourism, or discrimination based on skin colour, Reuters reports.
Calls for Unilever to stop marketing Fair & Lovely have been around for years, but the outcry has now surged. This month more than half a dozen petitions on Change.Org have drawn thousands of signatures, targeting Unilever and its Indian unit Hindustan Unilever, including one by Nina Davuluri, who in 2014 became the first Indian American to be crowned Miss America.
The company said the brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones.
“We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty. In 2019, we removed the cameo with two faces as well as the shade guides from the packaging of Fair & Lovely and the brand communication progressed from fairness to glow which is a more holistic and inclusive measure of healthy skin," said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and MD of Hindustan Unilever.
- Calls rise inside Amazon to address racial inequity
- Evaly starts selling Brothers products
- Vision gives cashback
- Is floor price hindering capital market?
- Walton IPO gets final nod
- PRAN hands PPE to police, medics
- India's Cipla to price remdesivir under $66
- Lychee growers turn a profit despite pandemic
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to announce decision on Dhaka lockdowns in 2-4 days
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Gucci says fashion shows should never be the same
- ‘I deserve an apology from them’: Dr Ferdous Khandker rebuts propaganda about his political ties
- Mayor Atiqul launches bike-sharing service JoBike in Dhaka's Gulshan
- Trump family to ask court to stop publication of tell-all by president’s niece
- COVID-19 patients pass through Dhaka airport undetected. Many point to flawed screening
- PM to get government job age limit review proposal amid virus crisis
- Rusty Barcelona held to goalless draw at Sevilla
- Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar contracts COVID-19