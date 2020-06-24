PRAN-RFL Group hands over PPE to police, health workers in Chattogram
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2020 02:16 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2020 02:16 AM BdST
PRAN-RFL Group has distributed a consignment of personal protective equipment among police personnel and health workers in Chattogram to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Nurul Afser, Head of Corporate Brand at the conglomerate, handed over the kits to ABM Azad, the divisional commissioner of Chattogram, and Amena Begum, additional police commissioner at Chattogram Metropolitan Police, on Sunday, a statement issued by the company said.
“We have continued providing our support to the country to fight against the coronavirus. This time, we have distributed surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitisers of ‘Getwell’ brand among the police personnel and health workers,” said Kamruzzaman Kamal, the marketing director of PRAN-RFL.
“The police and health workers of the port city are discharging their duties risking their lives. We have provided them the protective equipment to honour their relentless hard work and professionalism,” he added.
The group has set up an isolation unit at Amjad Khan Chowdhury Memorial Hospital in Natore for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
It has also installed coronavirus sample collection booth and distributed surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitisers among the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 10 hospitals in Dhaka and Bhola.
PRAN-RFL has already provided food aid to 60,000 helpless and poor families under its ‘Pashe Achhi Bangladesh’ programme.
