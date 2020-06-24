As Bangladesh stock market flounders, floor price rule draws scrutiny

Three months on, the turnover on the country's two bourses has hit rock bottom, casting doubts on the effectiveness of the regulatory measure.

While many are arguing the merits and demerits of continuing with the floor price mechanism, analysts believe that the minimum price cap should be lifted, albeit gradually, in order to pull the market out of the downward spiral.

Ahsan H Mansur, director of Policy Research Institute (PRI), echoed this sentiment. He believes the chances of reversing the downturn is minimal as long as the floor price system remains in place.

"The stock market's price floor has to be removed. It would then create a demand for shares and thereby trigger a turnaround in the market," he said.

Enlarging on the subject, Mansur added, "There has been an economic shift. Share prices won't be the same as they were prior to the coronavirus outbreak. But due to the price floor in our capital market, shares prices are not dropping and so they're not being sold. No-one will buy shares at a high price."

The researcher pointed out that many of the world's biggest stock markets have recovered in the meantime but the floor price regulations are holding Bangladesh back.

As the broad indices of the two bourses went into freefall, the regulator intervened by issuing new rules on Mar 19 to control price swings to stabilise the market amid growing fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

It introduced a new emergency circuit breaker rule under which the average closing prices of any listed security over the preceding five days would be set as its floor price. If prices drop below the five-day average, it would automatically trigger a circuit breaker for an individual stock.

Although the key indices rebounded in the immediate aftermath, trading on the capital market gradually came to a standstill.

For comparison, on Mar 22, the first working day after the floor prices were fixed, the Dhaka Stock Exchange posted a turnover of around Tk 1.45 billion. Three months later, on Jun 22, the DSE's turnover plunged by about two-thirds to Tk 512.7 million.

Meanwhile, trading on the country's premier bourse sank to its lowest level in 13 years on Jun 21 with a turnover of Tk 38.64 as investors largely stayed away.

Aside from removing the floor price mechanism, banks must also be encouraged to invest more in the capital market in order to revive it, according to Yawer Sayeed, CEO of AIMS of Bangladesh, an asset management company.

“Unless the floor price is removed, there will be no proper trading on the capital market. Under the current circumstances, brokerage houses are struggling to raise their running costs."

M Sadiqul Islam, a professor of finance at Dhaka University, however, believes that instead of an outright removal, the floor price measures should be gradually relaxed, making exceptions in specific areas along the way.

He suggests allowing companies to reduce or raise share prices by 10 percent when they declare dividends or release financial statements.

"If we don't take these steps gradually then the turnover in the capital market could plummet to Tk 100 million. In that case, we'll have a stock market but there won't be any trading."

However, DSE Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Hoq is not in favour of lifting the price floor mechanism yet.

He reiterated that the floor price system was implemented to protect the capital market in these special circumstances. But it will be removed once a proper environment is created.

But some small investors remain resolutely in favour of keeping the price floor mechanism.

In order to reinvigorate the capital market, they recommend the shares that are below face value be bought by their respective companies.

"Companies should buy back all their shares that are below the issue price. There's no other way to restore the faith of ordinary investors in the stock market," said Mizanur Rashid Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Capital Market Investors' Unity Council.

Arguing against lifting the floor price system, he said, "As soon as it's removed, the prices of all shares will plummet. A particular group will take advantage of the situation to buy all those shares from the people."

He accuses a certain quarter of conspiring to remove the floor price measure to plunder shares.

DSE Director Shakil Rizvi believes the dire situation in the capital market is down to several other factors and it will not improve unless these are addressed. He points to the abundance of bad stocks, economic slowdown and the lack of incentive for the capital market in the upcoming budget for the crisis.

"The capital market was going through a bad spell between November and December. Foreign investors sensed the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic in January and started selling their shares from February. It had a big impact on the capital market in Bangladesh," he said.

"Besides, all the companies that were listed in the capital market between 2017 and 2019 are in a bad state. None of them are able to pay dividends properly. There are 60 to 70 companies whose shares cost less than Tk 10. These are the basic challenges facing the capital market.”

Under the circumstances, Shakil is doubtful whether the capital market can keep some of the old investments let alone attract new ones.

There is nothing in the budget for fiscal 2020-21 that brings hope for the capital market, according to him.

While the government is introducing an incentive for investment of untaxed money to boost fund flow into the flagging capital market, this is also the case with other sectors, Shakil said. Consequently, those sectors have benefitted than the capital market, he said. As such, people will be more inclined to save up money in banks rather than invest in the stock market.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal outlined a 10 percent tax scheme for the investment of 'black money' in capital market subject to satisfying certain conditions, including a lock-in period of three years.