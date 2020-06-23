Lychee growers turn a profit despite COVID-19 scare
Faysal Atik, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 04:37 PM BdST
The coronavirus crisis and natural disasters had raised concerns among lychee farmers over turning profits this season. But various government efforts have allayed their worries and farmers and traders have been able to make up for the losses.
"There had been a fear of losing the market due to Cyclone Amphan and the lockdown. But the farmers had managed to get good prices at the last minute due to various initiatives taken by the government,” Shahjahan Badsha, a horticulturist in Pabna, told bdnews24.com.
The northern districts of Dinajpur and Pabna are well known for lychee cultivation. Lychees are also cultivated in Gazipur, Narsingdi, Natore, Rangpur and other northern districts.
Lychee cultivation is expanded in Dinajpur every year, Touhidul Iqbal, deputy director of the DAE's Dinajpur office, told bdnews24.com. This year, lychees have been cultivated across 6,500 hectares of land in the district, a move up from 3,500 hectares five years ago.
Although the yield of lychees was higher this time than in the previous year, 5 percent of the lychees were damaged by storms and rains, just before it was marketed, he said.
"The production is still expected to exceed 30,000 tonnes. Lychees worth around Tk 5 billion will be traded in the largest lychee market in the country.”
Morshedur Rahman, Dinajpur correspondent of bdnews24.com, said despite the fears of lychee farmers regarding the marketing and price of lychees due to the coronavirus, the lychee market has grown this time compared to the previous two years under the supervision of the agricultural department and the cooperation of the army.
Although the lychee orchards have been hit hard by natural calamities, there is demand for the fruit in the markets at present and good prices are being offered. Lychees are selling for Tk 180-225 per 100 pieces in the gardens. The prices range from Tk 250-300 in the retail market.
Nurunnahar Begum, president of Pabna's Joybangla Nari Unnayan Samabaya Samity, said they were initially concerned about transporting the lychees to different parts of the country amid the coronavirus crisis. However, the government has given them the opportunity to sell the fruit online and the losses have been reduced as special bogeys have been installed on trains to transport mangoes and lychees at low fares.
“It would have been possible to sell lychees worth Tk 10 billion only in Pabna district this year if there was not so much trouble at the beginning of the year,” Azhar Uddin, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension.
Noor Alam, a fruit trader in Karwan Bazar, said a consignment of lychees arrived in Karwan Bazar a week before Eid-ul-Fitr this year. Now the supply of lychees is almost at an end. In the high season, 100 lychees would sell for Tk 200-250 but now the price is much higher. The lychees are now selling in the range of Tk 400-600 depending on the quality. Even the China-3 varieties of lychees are now selling at Tk 1,200 per 100 lychees.
Despite the low demand, the market situation is strong, he said, adding the price of lychees is Tk 200-300 more than last year.
Dinajpur correspondent Morshedur Rahman and Pabna correspondent Saikat Afroz Asad have assisted in preparing the report.
With additional reporting from Dinajpur Correspondent Morshedur Rahman and Pabna Correspondent Saikat Afroz Asad
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lock down 11 more virus red zones Tuesday
- Virus patient charged Tk 86,000 for '30 minutes' of oxygen therapy
- UN adopts resolution asking Myanmar to take back Rohingya from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh regulator bridles Grameenphone with new rules
- Olama League makes false claim: coronavirus is not contagious
- Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrim arrivals for Hajj to control coronavirus
- Bangladesh records 3,480 new virus cases; body count tops 1,500
- Bangladesh Bank official Fariduddin dies from COVID-19
- Antibody levels in recovered COVID-19 patients decline quickly: research
- Trump suspends visas allowing hundreds of thousands of foreigners to work in the US