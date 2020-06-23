Home > Business

19 Indian sailors fly home by Novoair

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jun 2020 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 04:55 PM BdST

Nineteen Indian sailors returned home on a special flight of Novoair, the airline said in a statement.

The sailors, who were stranded in Bangladesh by the coronavirus outbreak, arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Novoair currently operates three daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, three flights to Jashore, four flights to Saidpur and one flight to Sylhet.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.