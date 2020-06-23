19 Indian sailors fly home by Novoair
Published: 23 Jun 2020 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 04:55 PM BdST
Nineteen Indian sailors returned home on a special flight of Novoair, the airline said in a statement.
Novoair currently operates three daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, three flights to Jashore, four flights to Saidpur and one flight to Sylhet.
