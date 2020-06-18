Bangladesh Bank scraps 10pc interest rebate for ‘good’ borrowers
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2020 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2020 10:17 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has scrapped its decision to give interest rebates on loans to “good” borrowers with no record of defaults.
The move, announced on Thursday, has drawn criticism as the central bank has continued to extend privileges to defaulters.
Three days ago, the central bank had issued another notice, following which no borrower will be marked as defaulter if they do not pay instalments until September amid the coronavirus crisis.
“This is the reason behind the sad state of the banking sector,” said Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled, former deputy governor of the central bank, criticising the central bank’s move.
Bangladesh Bank had announced the incentives for ‘good’ borrowers in May last year on top of affording loan defaulters the opportunity to repay.
Those who were unable to pay but can “adequately justify” their situation will be allowed to pay off the loans with a 2 percent down payment on the loan amount and 9 percent interest over 10 years, according to the previous announcement.
The central bank had also asked the banks to give ”good” borrowers a 10 percent rebate on the total interests on loans.
On Thursday, Bangladesh Bank said it had given the rebate as the interest rates were too high, but it is no longer required after the rates are cut to single digits.
The central bank said in a notice that the “good” borrowers would get the rebate until Sept 30 last year.
It asked the banks to continue identifying the “good” borrowers, give them certificates and include success stories of top 10 “good” borrowers in annual reports.
- Food companies criticised for using racial stereotypes
- Second wave of virus reveals more about markets
- Pay cuts by 3 banks anger employees
- BB permits international debit cards
- International flights resume
- US firms to work with Huawei
- Banks in 'red zones' to stay closed
- Lobsters, toilets show how hard it is to break China habit
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mayors brace for zone-based lockdowns as Bangladesh battles pandemic
- Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 100,000; another 38 die
- Bangladesh begins ivermectin trial in COVID-19 patients
- United Hospital officials face travel ban over fatal fire
- In China-India clash, two nationalist leaders with little room to give
- UCB director Farid Uddin Ahmed dies of COVID 19
- Bangladesh economy expected to grow 7.5% in FY2021 after pandemic-induced slowdown: ADB
- Bangladesh Bank permits international debit cards
- No injuries as UK PM Johnson's car shunted by security vehicle
- New coronavirus cases in New Zealand rattle public confidence